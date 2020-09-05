Naval Tata Hockey Academy to organise webinar on 5th September on “The Evolution of Indian Football”

Bhubaneswar: Celebrating its first anniversary, Naval Tata Hockey Academy (NTHA) Odisha is organising a webinar on ‘The Evolution of Indian Football: The Clubs, Grassroots Development, Challenges and Opportunities Ahead’.

NTHA Odisha (Partnership in excellence between Department of Sports & Youth Services, Govt. of Odisha, Tata Trusts and Tata Steel) is the Hockey High Performance Centre based in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Continuing with the Tata Group’s sports culture and the thrust that the Government of Odisha is providing for sports through its various initiatives, the webinar will be organised on September 5, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

The webinar will witness participation of esteemed panelists including Shri Vishal K. Dev (I.A.S.), Secretary, Department of Sports & Youth Services and Tourism, Government of Odisha, Shri Sunando Dhar, CEO (Leagues Department), All India Football Federation, Shri Rohit Sharma, President, Odisha FC, Shri Mandar Tamhane, CEO, Bengaluru FC and Shri Mukul Choudhari, CEO of Jamshedpur FC. The webinar will be co-moderated by Shri Rajiv Seth, Ex-First-Class Cricketer (Bengal & Odisha) & Project Director of NTHA Odisha and Ms Diksha Tiwari.

The webinar will essentially focus on the sports journey of Odisha so far and the elements that goes behind the scene to build the professional club, Grassroot development Initiatives of the parent body AIFF & the Indian Super League clubs, the challenges and opportunities that we have as a nation to put football in Asian and International reckoning considering that football has been played in our country for over 100 years now.

There will be discussions on some of the plans that the parent body AIFF has in store with flagship events like FIFA U17 Women soccer coming to India early next year. Top ISL Clubs like BFC, JFC and OFC will discuss what it takes to be in the top league of India and the promotion of football that they are undertaking in their respective areas.

The webinar promises to be an interesting conversation especially for sports enthusiasts that will take place on ZOOM platform (Webinar ID: 89077016595, Password: 332668) and will also be streamed LIVE on NTHA Odisha Facebook, Twitter and YouTube handles. Sports Department of Odisha will also cover it through their social media platforms to make it a truly enriching experience for the audience. There will also be an opportunity for a Q&A session for viewers.

NTHA Odisha has just completed its first anniversary (on August 13, 2020) and is working towards the promotion of hockey in the State and at the national level with the best in class coaching and resident programmes.

