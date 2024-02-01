Two New Coal Mines Start Production in January 2024

New Delhi,1st February: Two new coal mines with a cumulative PRC of 7.5 million tonne (MT)have started production in January 2024 thereby increasing the tally from 51 producing coal mines to 53. The total number of producing captive/commercial mines as on 31st March 2023 was 47 and during the year six coal mines have started production. Out of 53 mines, 33 mines are for captive power consumption, 12 mines for captive consumption for the Non-Regulated Sector and eight mines for commercial sale of coal.

The total coal production from captive and commercial coal mines in January 2024 is around 14.30 MT, indicating a year-on-year growth of 29% from 11.06 MT in the same month of the previous year and the total coal dispatch was 12.86 MT, up 27% from 10.12 MT in January 2023.

Coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial coal blocks has grown remarkably during ten months of current FY from 1st April to 31st January 2024 to around 112 MT and 116 MT respectively indicating a year-on-year growth of around 26% and 31% respectively from the same period of FY 2022-2. Total production from Captive/commercial coal mines in FY2022-23 was 116.55 MT. Coal production will be exceeded in the first two weeks of February 2024, and is on track to become the highest of its kind ever.

The Ministry of Coal is taking all necessary steps to operationalize coal blocks within timelines to further increase production and dispatch and to achieve the goal of AtmaNirbhar Bharat and to meet the increasing energy demand of the country