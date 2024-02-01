New Delhi,1st February: Shri Sanjay Verma, Indian Foreign Service of 1990 batch takes the oath of Office and Secrecy as Member, UPSC this afternoon in the Central Hall, Main Building of UPSC. The oath was administered to him by the UPSC Chairman Dr Manoj Soni.

Shri Sanjay Verma joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1990, and his overseas assignments have included: Ambassador to Spain and Andorra; Ambassador to Ethiopia, Djibouti and the African Union; Consul General, Dubai; Counsellor (Economic and Commercial), Indian Embassy, Beijing; Spokesperson and Counsellor (Press, Information and Culture), Indian Embassy, Kathmandu; Second Secretary (Press and Political), Indian Embassy, Manila and Economic and Commercial Officer, Hong Kong.

Assignments at the Ministry of External Affairs have included: the China Desk; Aide (OSD) to the Spokesperson; Joint Secretary (DG), Energy Security and Chief of Protocol.

From Mumbai, he studied at Wilson College, and then graduated in Economics from Mumbai University’s Jai Hind College. He holds a Masters in International Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. He held a Fellowship in International Studies from the University Grants Commission of India, and earlier was the recipient of the Dorabji Tata Scholarship.

A university-level hockey player, his interests are reading, music, popular Indian culture and films.