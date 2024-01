Two earthquakes jolted Afghanistan last night in a span of less than 30 minutes. The first earthquake had a magnitude of 4.4 and occurred at 12:28 AM local time 100 km east of Fayzabad, according to the National Center for Seismology. The second quake, with a magnitude of 4.8, struck at 12:55 AM, 126 km east of Fayzabad.

So far, no injuries or damage to property has been reported.