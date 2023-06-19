TVS Motor Company strengthens its electrification journey; unveils its special initiative for pricing on the TVS iQube scooters for Bhubaneswar

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, continues to demonstrate its commitment towards sustainable future mobility solutions. This is in line with the Government of India’s vision to promote electric mobility, and TVS Motor’s endeavour to support their initiative to enable faster adoption of electric mobility and development of the overall electric vehicle ecosystem in the country.

Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President – Electric Vehicles, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor is spearheading the EV transformation narrative in the country. Backed by this electrification journey, TVS iQube recorded a sales milestone of 1,00,000 units for its range of scooters in the last financial year, which is a testament of its strong community of happy customers.

In line with TVS Motor’s commitment of being customer centric, the company will offer a loyalty benefit programme for the customers of TVS iQube who have made bookings till May 20, 2023, for a limited period to ease the cost burden post the revision in FAME II subsidy. Additionally, new customers can also avail new prices without having to bear the full burden of FAME II revision on booking the vehicle starting June 1, 2023. After FAME II revision TVS iQube‘s price increase from June 1, 2023 will be in the range of Rs. 17,000 – Rs. 22,000 depending on the variant. TVS Motor is also extending an additional loyalty benefit to its customers who have pre-booked before May 20, 2023. Specifics and further details on this have been updated on our website.”

Bookings made till May 20, 2023 (on-road Bhubaneswar)* Bookings from May 21, 2023 onwards (on-road Bhubaneswar) TVS iQube 1,16,782 1,23,782 TVS iQube S 1,29,448 1,38,888

*Limited Period

Towards this exciting EV journey, TVS iQube is inspired by three fundamental principles: Giving customers the POWER OF CHOICE for range, connected capabilities, chargers and colours; Complete PEACE OF MIND around vehicle safety by adhering to latest norms and overall purchase experience leading to promise of delivery and the SIMPLICITY OF OPERATING the TVS iQube which is impactful yet hassle free. Currently, the scooter is available in 140 cities across India.