Odisha: OTDC Chairman Dr. Lenin Mohanty launched a Special Ratha Yatra Vegetarian Platter

Bhubaneswar: OTDC Chairman Dr. Lenin Mohanty launched a Special Ratha Yatra Vegetarian Platter which will be available from 20th to 28th June 2023 at Nimantran Bhubaneswar. The platter with 15+ dishes, made without onion & garlic, will be served unlimited to visitors for INR 549 incl. taxes.

A special tasting ceremony of the Platter was held today in presence of 150+ food bloggers, social media influencers & media personnel. The views & opinions of the participants were taken to refine the taste of the platter for the guests visiting Nimantran Bhubaneswar