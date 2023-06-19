Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Regional Transport Office, Bhubaneswar celebrate 9th anniversary of Road Safety & Traffic Training Park in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, 16 June 2023: Committed to spread road safety awareness to make Bhubaneswar roads safer, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) and Regional Transport Office of Bhubaneswar today celebrated 9th anniversary of its Road Safety & Traffic Training Park in Chandrashekharpur (Bhubaneswar).



The celebration was held in the august presence of Mr. Biranchi Narayan Adhikari (Deputy Transport Commissioner, Govt of Orissa), Er. Sanat Kumar Jena (RTO-II, Bhubaneswar), Mr. Rajesh Choudhary (Chief Manager, Customer Service, Odisha) and members from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.



In June 2014, HMSI in collaboration with Odisha Motor Vehicle Department inaugurated its first adopted traffic training park across entire East India at Bhubaneswar. Spreading awareness on safe riding habits, road safety rules, signs & markings and road sharing manners, HMSI announced that through its daily trainings for all age groups, it has educated more than 2.63 lac people of Bhubaneswar (more than 88,000 kids along with 1,75,000 new and existing riders including both male and females) since inception.



Elaborating on spreading road safety awareness Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer – Corporate Affairs, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Being a socially responsible corporate, HMSI is proactively inculcating safety riding habits to bring a positive change in everyone sharing the road. The development of Bhubaneswar’s traffic training park with state’s motor vehicle department is one such initiative that is driving positive change in not only the existing riders but also preparing more responsible riders of tomorrow. Educating over 2.63 lac people in the city bears testimony to the fact that our combined efforts are making a difference constantly. Moving forward, we will continue to instil more discipline among the citizens of Bhubaneswar to make them responsible road users.”



Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

For Honda globally, road safety comes first. As announced in April 2021, “Honda will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050”. Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR), HMSI has been promoting road safety in India since its start in 2001. Working towards the realisation of Honda’s global safety vision, today HMSI’s road safety awareness initiative has already spread to over 55 lac Indians. Its team of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programmes at its 10 adopted traffic parks across India and 6 Safety Driving Education Centres (SDEC).



Not only this, all 1000+ dealerships of HMSI across India spread road safety awareness. HMSI’s proprietary virtual riding simulator increases the risk-prediction ability of riders; while new customers too are given predelivery safety advise (PDSA) before they start riding at every dealership across India.



Additionally, ensuring that learning doesn’t stop in the New Normal, HMSI started the digital road safety education initiative – Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul. Since its start in May’20, this initiative has sensitized 8 Lac+ Indians on importance of being aware & responsible road users.