TVS Eurogrip Tyres is ‘Technical Partner’ for PETRONAS TVS One Make Championship 2023 for fifth year in a row

New Delhi : TVS Srichakra Ltd., one of India’s leading manufacturers of 2 & 3-wheeler and off-highway tyres will power the PETRONAS TVS One Make Championship as ‘Technical Partner’ for fifth year in a row. The partnership entails a strategic collaboration between Eurogrip and TVS Apache series. All motorcycles throughout the championship will race with custom designed TVS Eurogrip tyres. The first racing event of the year happened over the weekend (3rd-4th June) at Kari Motor Racetrack, Coimbatore.

The 2023 edition of TVS One Make Championship will see TVS Eurogrip’s flagship products Protorq Extreme (Zero Degree Steel Belt Radial tyres) and Remora performing on the TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Apache RTR 200 motorcycles.

TVS Racing pioneered the One Make Championship since 1994 and has thus expanded the program into four categories in India – Rookie, Women’s, Media and Expert. These races take place alongside the prestigious Indian National Motorcycle Racing. Additionally, TVS Racing organised the first ever Asia One Make Championship in 2022 on the sidelines of Asia Road Racing Championship.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. V Sivaramakrishnan, Chief Technology Officer (R&D), TVS Srichakra Ltd, said, “Partnering with TVS One Make Championship as the ‘Technical Partner’ for the fifth year in a row is prestigious for us and shows our commitment towards building quality products that perform on the track. I am sure Protorq Extreme, our flagship zero-degree steel belted radials will give the racers the confidence to push their limits and excel on the racing circuit. Wishing the racers all the very best and look forward to all the action in TVS One Make Championship-2023.”

Mr. P Madhavan, Executive Vice President, TVS Srichakra Ltd. said, “As we continue building Eurogrip as a strong brand in the racing space, we are happy to continue with our technical partnership of the TVS One Make Championship and remain committed towards strengthening two-wheeler racing in India. Racing is the ultimate test for the quality of our products and we have been receiving very good feedback and testimonials from the racers on the performance of our tyres in the last few years. We will continue strengthening our premium product range and offering world-class high-performance products.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Racing has been instrumental in nurturing and developing young talent in the world of motorsports, and the PETRONAS TVS One Make Championship is a testimony to our commitment. We are thrilled to partner with TVS Srichakra Ltd for this. TVS Eurogrip tyres offer high-performance to our racers on the track, thereby enhancing their confidence while riding their TVS Apache motorcycles, and clocking in exemplary lap timings. We are sure to witness another exciting race season together this year.”