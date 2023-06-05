Prompt Rescue Saved Nearly 1200 Passengers says Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu

Bhubaneswar: Many lives have been saved as locals along with others joined the rescue operation. Due to swift rescue operation & treatment, lives of 1200 people have been saved. Locals, fire services dept & ODRAF teams did a commendable job says Odisha SRC Satyabrata Sahu.

Special Relief Commissioner arrived at Bahanaga train accident site at around 11.30PM on June 2. SRC says due to prompt action by local people, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Service personnel, nearly 1200 injured passengers rescued & shifted to hospitals immediately after the accident.

