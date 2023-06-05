CEAT Celebrates World Environment Day 2023 with #BeatPlasticPollution Initiatives

Mumbai: CEAT Limited, a leading tyre manufacturer, is proud to announce its commitment to World Environment Day 2023 by launching a series of initiatives aimed at reducing plastic pollution and promoting sustainability. This year’s World Environment Day theme, #BeatPlasticPollution, aligns perfectly with CEAT’s ongoing efforts to create a cleaner, greener future for all.

Cloth Bag Initiative: Empowering Women and Reducing Plastic Consumption

CEAT has partnered with local women’s self-help groups to manufacture eco-friendly cloth bags at their Bhandup plant’s community center. This initiative not only provides economic empowerment for the women involved but also raises awareness about sustainability and the need to reduce plastic consumption. A total of 5,000 bags have been produced, with distribution planned across all CEAT plants on June 5th, World Environment Day.

Environment Week: A Week-Long Celebration of Sustainability at CEAT Plants

In addition to the Cloth Bag initiative, CEAT plants across various locations will observe a week-long Environment Week, featuring a range of activities designed to engage employees and promote environmental awareness.

CEAT employees will have the opportunity to participate in an environmental photography and video competition centered around the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution.” Throughout the week, environment-related videos and messages will be projected in the plant canteens to further raise awareness.

Other activities planned for Environment Week include tree plantation, a signature campaign, and the distribution of jute bags to participants to emphasize the importance of reducing plastic waste. An environment quiz competition will test employees’ knowledge, while a clean-up campaign will target areas outside the manufacturing facility, such as the scrap yard, utility, and periphery.

To further engage employees, World Environment Week badges will be distributed, and an online quiz competition, as well as an environment poster and slogan competition, will be organized. Seed ball-making sessions will be held to encourage greener surroundings, and awareness training on hazardous and non-hazardous waste and its segregation will be provided to ensure proper waste management practices are followed.

Mr. Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director & CEO, CEAT Limited said, “Embracing our duty to care for the environment is a commitment we owe to our planet and future generations. At CEAT, we are dedicated to combating plastic pollution and fostering sustainability in alignment with this year’s World Environment Day theme, #BeatPlasticPollution. Our initiative to use cloth bags at CEAT serves as a sustainable solution to reduce plastic pollution. These bags are produced in our community center at the Bhandup plant, and three self-help groups have already reaped the benefits of this endeavor. By offering an alternative to single-use plastic bags, we aim to raise awareness about sustainability and inspire individuals to adopt eco-friendly practices. On World Environment Day 2023, we will distribute these bags across all our plants, as we join hands in our pledge to protect our planet and work towards a greener future.”

CEAT Limited is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and the communities it serves. Through these initiatives, the company aims to inspire others to join the fight against plastic pollution and work towards a more sustainable future.