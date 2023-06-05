Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh holds talks with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin; Both sides reviewed the robust defence cooperation activities; Focus on co-development of new technologies and co-production

New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh today held talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in New Delhi. The meeting between the two leaders revolved around enhancing defence cooperation in several areas including convergence of strategic interests and enhanced security cooperation.

In a tweet, Mr Singh emphasised that the India-US partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-bound Indo-Pacific region.

He said India is looking forward to closely work with the US across the domains for capacity building and further consolidating their strategic partnership.

German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi today for a four-day visit to India. During his visit, he will hold bilateral talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In addition to the meeting with Mr. Singh, Mr. Pistorius is expected to meet with several defense start-ups during an event organized by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, he will travel to Mumbai, where he is likely to visit the Headquarters of the Western Naval Command and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.