Tribhuvan University Achieves World Record with 26,000 Attendees at Landmark Convocation Ceremony

Kathmandu, 18 December: Nepal’s prestigious Tribhuvan University marked an extraordinary milestone on Monday by setting a remarkable world record during its 49th convocation ceremony. The event, hosted at Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, witnessed an unparalleled physical presence, with over 26,000 attendees, securing a prestigious recognition from the Official World Record (OWR).

The ceremony, graced by the esteemed presence of President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, reverberated with an air of celebration and academic excellence. Tribhuvan University (TU) received global acclaim as the OWR officially recognized and certified the institution for this groundbreaking achievement.

University officials expressed immense pride in achieving this unprecedented feat, emphasizing that the record-breaking attendance comprised diverse participants, including graduating students, parents, awardees, guests, and notably, a substantial representation of female attendees.

The OWR certification highlighted the convocation as not just a monumental gathering but also the grandest in history, symbolizing the culmination of academic journeys and accomplishments for thousands associated with Tribhuvan University.

This colossal turnout at the convocation ceremony is a testament to the institution’s influence, dedication to academic excellence, and the widespread respect and recognition it commands. The university’s commitment to fostering education and its significant role in shaping Nepal’s intellectual landscape stood prominently showcased amid the spirited festivities and jubilation of this historic event.

The world record set by Tribhuvan University stands as a testament to the institution’s enduring legacy, reaffirming its position as a beacon of education and an inspiration for future academic endeavors. This milestone achievement cements TU’s reputation as a global leader in academia while celebrating the collective achievements and aspirations of its diverse community.