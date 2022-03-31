Trends store launched at Balugaon and Daspalla towns in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: India’s largest and fastest growing apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail, TRENDS, announced the launch of its new stores in Balugaon town of Khorda district and Daspalla town of Nayagarh district in the state of Odisha.

Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach & connect with consumers in India – right from Metros, mini metros, to Tier 1, 2 towns and beyond & is India’s favorite fashion shopping destination.

The Trends stores at Balugaon and Daspalla boast of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money. Customers of these two towns can now look forward to a uniquely special and superlative experience of shopping for trendy Women’s Wear, Men’s Wear, Kids Wear & Fashion Accessories, at delightful prices.

The 7744 sqft store at Balugaon and 5387 sqft store at Daspalla town, are the first such stores in Balugaon and Daspalla towns. Both these new stores have a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion and amazing prices: – Shop for Rs. 3499 and get an exciting gift at Rs.199.

So head to Trends new stores now in Balugaon and Daspalla, for the joy of a great fashion shopping experience!