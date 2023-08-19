Trains Catch Fire While Passing Through Madhya Pradesh

Fire broke out in two trains passing through Madhya Pradesh. In first incident, Hyderabad to New Delhi route Telangana Express train (12724) caught fire at Pandhurna railway station in Chhindwara district.
The second fire incident was reported in Khajuraho-Udaipur (Rajasthan) intercity train at Gwalior district later in day.
Fire broke out in two trains passing through Madhya Pradesh. In first incident, Hyderabad to New Delhi route Telangana Express train (12724) caught fire at Pandhurna railway station in Chhindwara district.