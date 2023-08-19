National

Trains Catch Fire While Passing Through Madhya Pradesh

By Odisha Diary bureau

Fire broke out in two trains passing through Madhya Pradesh. In first incident, Hyderabad to New Delhi route Telangana Express train (12724) caught fire at Pandhurna railway station in Chhindwara district.

The second fire incident was reported in Khajuraho-Udaipur (Rajasthan) intercity train at Gwalior district later in day.

