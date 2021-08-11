Training programme on “Ornamental fish breeding and culture” for tribal farmers of Nabarangpur district

Bhubaneswar: Nabarangpur district with its moderate climate and diverse water resources provides a unique opportunity for development of ornamental fish culture as livelihood avenues. Sensing this opportunity Director ICAR-CIFA Dr. Saroj Kumar Swain and District Collector Dr. Ajit Kumar Mishra launched a programme for establishment of ornamental village cluster for Nabarangpur district on 28th July, 2021. Large number of women SHG groups and participants of the programme shown their interest to be involved in the programme.

As a follow up action of the programme, ICAR-CIFA organised training programme on ornamental fish breeding and culture for tribal farm women and men of Nabarangpur district on during 10-12 August, 2021 under Schedule Tribe Component (STC) programme of ICAR-CIFA. A total of 21 women and 10 men farmers participated in the programme. The farmers representing Umerkote, Nabarangpur, Nandahandi, Tendulikhunti block of the Nabarangpur district are undergoing the training programme. They shall be trained on breeding and culture of ornamental fish, establishment of ornamental fish farm, production and maintenance of aquarium, trade and marketing of ornamental fish.

After training, these farmers will be provided with critical inputs and essential facilities for establishment of Ornamental unit in the district. Two Assistant Fisheries Officer Mr. Akash Nayak and Mr. Rattle Mahakud were also trained so that they shall handhold the farmers in future.

The programme was chaired by Dr. Saroj Kumar Swain and in his address he cited example of Landijhari ornamental fish village in Debagarh district and encouraged to develop such model in Nabarangpur. Dr. P. Routray, Chairman, STC committee lauded quick follow up action of the launching programme. Dr. S. S. Giri, Head, FNPD, ICAR-CIFA and Head KVK extended all support to the programme. Mr. B. K. Sinha, Chief Administrative Officer ICAR-CIFA assured of all support from the institute. Dr. N. K. Barik, Chairman, Nabarangpur Team presented brief summary of the initiative for development of ornamental fish village cluster in the district. Dr. Sunil Ail, scientist proposed vote of thanks.

