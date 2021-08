New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the landslide at Kinnaur.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“The landslide tragedy at Kinnaur is very saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and everything possible is being done to assist those still trapped.”