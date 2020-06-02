TRAI rejects reports of 11-digit numbering plan for mobile

New Delhi: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Sunday dismissed media reports that it has recommended 11-digit numbering plan for mobile services.

It termed the reports as complete misinterpretation of its recommendation on ensuring adequate numbering resources for fixed line and mobile services issued two days back.

The TRAI has said, as per its recommendation, the country will continue with 10-digit numbering for mobile services.

The telecom regulator added that it has categorically rejected shifting to an 11-digit mobile numbering plan.

