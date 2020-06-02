Odisha Govt announced that all schools, colleges , other educational institutions would continue to remain closed till July 31

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Monday announced that all schools, colleges and other educational institutions would continue to remain closed till July 31. Briefing the Unlock-1 guidelines, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy made this announcement.

Earlier on Sunday, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash had informed that schools, which have remained closed, would not reopen on the scheduled date of June 17. However, online classes would continue while evaluation of answer-sheets of Matriculation and Plus Two examinations have already begun.

The Centre in its guidelines has not mentioned any specific date for reopening of educational institutions in July underlining that feedbacks of all stakeholders, including States and parents, would be taken before deciding on the date for reopening.

