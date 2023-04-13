TPWODL Rises In Ranking- Given “A+” By Minstry Of Power, Govt. Of India

Burla: TP Western Odisha distribution Limited (TPWODL) the joint venture company between Govt. Of Odisha & TATA Power who has been assigned the electricity distribution license in 9 Districts of Western Odisha has been accorded “A+”. It has been published by Ministry of Power, Govt. Of India in their 11th edition of Annual Integrated Rating

and Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities in India for FY-21-22. Every year the Ministry of Power through Power Finance Corporation as the nodal agency conducts the rating exercise. The survey is carried out by an international reputed agency who has expertise in power sector reforms, this year it is carried out by M/S Mckinsey & Company.

Based on a frame work designed by the MOP, the company audits and surveys various records of last three years fromFY-20 to FY-22 and provides score on various performance parameters. At all India level 57 DISCOMs have been brought under the audit and surveyed by McKinsey & Company which had submitted its findings to the Ministry. Based on the report submitted by the company the Ministry Of Power, Govt. Of India releases the report and all DISCOMs have been provided a score out of 100. Based on the score all participating DISCOMs have also been provided a grade. In this report TPWODL has been rated as “A+” this year.

According to the CEO, Er. Gajanan Kale, the company since its inception from 1st January 2021 has exercised better control over its Revenue and Finance, Good Governance, 360 degree approach to revamp the distribution infrastructure, error free billing, consumer services at

arm’s reach, quality of project execution. All these factors have supported company to achieve a sound score and A+ ranking. The focus of the core areas will continue and the

company will excel among all Discoms in the country in every parametersin the days to come.