TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd. all-prepared to meet the demand of 780MW during the summer season

Berhampur: Aligning with the forecasts and predictions about intensive heatwave this summer, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha has geared up its preparedness for uninterrupted and reliable power supply. Envisaging a peak demand of 780MW this summer season, the company has spearheaded massive technological innovations that will help the company to meet the challenges.

Technology Usage: TPSODL is currently able to monitor and control 102 nos. of PSS from its centralized PSCC. This enables it to carry out network changes swiftly and efficiently in case of contingency situations. TPSODL has also brought in 9 lakh consumers from City, Aska, and Berhampur Circles under the purview of GIS (Geographical Information System). With ADMS (Advanced Distribution Management System), one can easily identify affected areas, consumers, and communicate with them proactively.

Network Augmentation: Apart from periodic maintenance activities, the company has augmented 239.4 Ckt.Km of HT lines and carried out the replacement of 302 Ckt. Km of LT Undersized/ dilapidated conditions AB Cable. 45.3 MVA of power transformer capacity has been added in the Old Primary substations (Non-ODSSP) along with 155 Nos. of New VCBs. The company has also added 34.12 MVA of Distribution Transformer capacity in the network by augmenting DTRs and replaced 2,079 faulty DTRs to ensure seamless electricity supply to customers throughout the summer. Other initiatives include regular overhauling and repairs of power transformers and distribution transformers (DTR).

Proactive Maintenance/Preparedness:

1. Regular tree trimming completed on 15,910 CKM of HT lines through patrolling and maintenance.

2. Overhauling of 38 PTRs, 376 Nos. of 33kV & 11kV VCBs, and replacement of 68 relays in old PSS (Non-ODSSP).

3. Completed maintenance on 9,972 DSS and also carried out load survey of 39,564 DT loads, and load balancing of 2,676 DTRs.

4. Improved LT protection by installing 4357 MCCBs / Kit-Kat fuses, and cleaned 4,406 LT poles to remove jumbling of service connections.

5. Installed or replaced 15,566 LAs at DSS.

Safety Initiatives:

1. Replaced 2,057 damaged HT and LT poles, and provided neutral earthing for 98 power transformers.

2. Added new earthing for 2,807 DSS, 11kV & LT network connections.

3. Erected 6299 HT / LT intermediate poles.





Load Forecasting:

Demand (load) forecasting is essential for ensuring reliable power supply. TPSODL forecasts demand through parameters such as past years’ load growth pattern and proposed growth in demand in ensuing years for optimal and cost-effective planning to ensure reliable power supply to consumers.

Summer Peak Demand Trends in TPSODL’s Area:

1. 2023-24 (expected): 780 MW

2. 2022-23: 728 MW

3. 2021-22: 676 MW

Mr. Arvind Singh, the CEO of TPSODL, expressed his thoughts on the company’s preparation for the upcoming summer season, stating, “As we anticipate a peak demand of 780MW in our area during this summer season, we have taken proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the region. We have leveraged advanced technology and implemented preventive maintenance practices to meet the demand surge and provide a reliable power supply to our customers. Our goal is to ensure that our consumers receive uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply and we are confident in our preparedness to meet the challenges of the upcoming summer season.”

In alignment with the power demand from the summer season and to further reduce any mishap during operations, the company has embraced a safety culture in the organization. The company has introduced training programs for all its employees on heat stress and awareness on first aid.



