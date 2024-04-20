TPWODL Restores Power Supply at Gujarati Colony, Sambalpur Within 2 Hours Using Mobile Distribution Transformer

Burla, 20.4.2024: On 17th Midnight due to some snag the distribution transformer of Gujarati Colony was burned. Approximately 275 consumers were out of power in scorching summer midnight. The roads and lanes in Gujarati colony are very narrow therefore movement of a new transformer by Crain or Hydra and restore the services with new transformer could have taken 8-10 hrs. Therefore, the division office of Sambalpur Eastern Electrical Division took a decision to move the mobile transformer and restore the services immediately and replacement of new transformer cane take place subsequently. The mobile distribution transformer was connected within 2 hrs and power supply to all 275 consumers have been restored.

On behalf of TPWODL it is once again assured to the consumers that the company has done elaborate preparedness to face the challenges during in this summer. Gujarati colony incident is an example only.