Rungta Steel hosts Engineer & Architect Meet to mark growth journey in Bihar

Patna, April 20th 2024: Rungta Steel, India’s one of the fastest growing integrated steel and TMT bar manufacturer, organized an ‘Engineer & Architect Meet’ at Hotel Maurya in Patna on 19th April 2024 to mark its growth journey in Bihar.

The event aimed at bringing together the community of engineers and architects in the region and served a platform for them to familiarize themselves with Rungta’s product range, exchange market insights, and engage in discussions on technology, innovation, and sustainability in the industry. The event was attended by over 60 engineers and architects including other practitioners from the field.

Marking the occasion, Arvind Kumar, AVP and Head of Sales & Marketing, who served as the keynote speaker said, “It is our pleasure to convene this meet with Bihar’s vibrant community of engineers and architects who form the bedrock of our operations. Today’s discussions yielded valuable market insights and feedback. Their domain expertise will continue to accelerate and enhance our collaboration and innovative ways of working. We look forward to our continued partnership in Bihar’s rapidly evolving market.”

He added that in addition to the session, the participants maximised the opportunity to learn about Rungta Steel’s product portfolio including its core product ‘TMT bars’, solutions and technology involved in the processes, allowing the engineers and architects to witness first-hand the quality and durability of its offerings.

Rungta Steel holds a commanding presence in Bihar and eastern India, utilizing these meetings as a catalyst to bolster its market dominance. These initiatives align with the Government of India’s vision to develop top-tier infrastructure across all regions of the nation, fostering unparalleled growth opportunities.