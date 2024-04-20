TPSODL’s all-women meter testing laboratory gets NABL accreditation

Berhampur, April, 2024: The all-women Meter Testing Laboratory of TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited, in Ambagada, Berhampur, has earned accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). Inaugurated last year, this state-of-the-art facility is TPSODL’s first all-women meter testing laboratory, aimed to empower local women by providing them with advanced technical roles and opportunities.

NABL accreditation is a crucial step in the quality assurance process for smart meters. The accreditation was awarded following a rigorous audit that verified the laboratory’s adherence to high quality and technical standards in testing and calibration. This milestone recognizes TPSODL’s ability to provide dependable testing services at its fully automated facility, thereby enhancing customer trust and satisfaction.

The all-women Meter Testing Lab (AW-MTL) at TPSODL plays a critical role in maintaining the standards by ensuring all meters meet the stringent Indian Standards. Equipped with automated test benches that comply with these standards and are calibrated according to the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) guidelines, AW-MTL is a unique facility operated by a dedicated team of seven women. This state-of-the-art lab has the capacity to test over 1,000 smart meters daily, showcasing TPSODL’s commitment to precision and quality control in utility services.

“We are immensely proud of the NABL accreditation awarded to our all-women Smart Meter Testing Laboratory in Ambagada, Berhampur. This recognition not only validates our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in quality and technical precision but also underscores our dedication to empowering women through advanced technical opportunities. This achievement enhances our capability to deliver reliable services, further building customer trust and satisfaction in our operations”, said Mr Amit Kumar Garg – CEO of TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited.