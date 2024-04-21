BJD released a list of 40 Star Campaigners for the 1st & 2nd Phases of the upcoming election

Bhubaneswar: e BJD has released a list of 40 Star Campaigners for the 1st & 2nd Phases of the upcoming election. The party’s chief and Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, is leading the star campaigners. The list includes senior leaders such as Kartik Pandian, Pranab Prakash Das, Debi Prasad Mishra, Ranendra Pratap Swain, and Chandra Sekhar Sahu.

