TPSODL restores 1017 poles, 59 Transformers, impacted by frequent spells of Kalbaisakhi since March 2023

Berhampur, June, 2023: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL) has successfully restored 1017 electric poles and replaced 59 distribution transformers since March 2023. These infrastructure repairs were necessary due to the frequent occurrence of high-intensity Kalbaisakhis experienced this year.

The diligent efforts of TPSODL’s 4,420 ground staff have resulted in the replacement or repair of 28.55 circuit km of damaged LT cables and replaced/repaired damaged conductor 35.35 KM.

Notably, there has been a significant increase in the number of Kalbaishakhis this year in the TPSODL areas impacting large-scale power networks. Compared to 2022, there has been a twofold rise in Kalbaishakhi incidents since March

Commenting on the situation, TPSODL CEO Mr. Amit Garg Said- We assure our valued consumers that we are committed and working tirelessly to restore quickly providing uninterrupted, optimum reliable power supply and we appreciate their patience and support during this challenging period.