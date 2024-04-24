TPSODL gears up to maintain reliable power supply during Kalabaisakhi season

Berhampur, April, 2024 – TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL) has taken several proactive measures over the past year and has doubled its efforts in anticipation of the Kalabaisakhi season. With an enhanced focus on infrastructure resilience and rapid response capabilities, the company is better-prepared to manage the challenges posed by the powerful storm.

A significant increase in instances of Kalabaisakhi was observed in FY 24 i.e. previous year (966 instances) as compared to FY23 (504 instances). In response, TPSODL has strategically augmented its resources and infrastructure to mitigate potential damage and ensure quick restoration of services. TPSODL has implemented several special measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the ongoing severe heatwave, as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

To enhance operational efficiency, TPSODL has implemented key initiatives aimed at improving resource allocation and infrastructure resilience. This includes the deployment of over 5,900 ground staff, equipped with essential tools, to ensure swift response to power interruptions and rapid restoration during Kalbaishakhi spells. In addition to the above, 800 staff members are on stand by for deployment during any exigencies. As a step towards enhanced preparedness, TPSODL has coordinated with the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and local administration to ensure efficient transportation of materials in hilly and challenging areas.

TPSODL has already established a state-of-the-art 24×7 Centralized Power System Control Centre in Berhampur. The control centres enable continuous monitoring and rapid response to power disruptions, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers across Southern Odisha.

“Our commitment to the people of Odisha goes beyond providing power; it’s about ensuring their safety and well-being. With strategic investments in infrastructure, manpower, and technology, we are prepared to maintain reliable power supply. Our team is fully equipped and on high alert to address any situation that may arise, demonstrating our dedication to service and safety” Said Mr. Amit Garg – CEO TPSODL.

TPSODL’s proactive approach and comprehensive preparedness plan underscore its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of service reliability and customer safety. Through meticulous planning and the relentless efforts of its team, TPSODL is set to navigate the Kalabaisakhi season with confidence, ensuring that Odisha remains powered, safe, and secure.