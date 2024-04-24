Bhubaneswar: BJD chief and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik kicks off the election campaign from Hinjili constituency in Ganjam district on Wednesday. Addressing a public rally at Sheragada this morning, the Chief Minister launched a scathing attack against the Opposition saying that they are opposing for the sake of opposition. “They are opposing all development work undertaken by the state government, including the Puri Parikrama Project, the Ekamra Project and the Samelei Project. They (the Opposition) are politicising every positive move of the state government. The people of Odisha are aware of their nature and mean politics and this will teach them a lesson in the upcoming twin polls in the state. They need to bear in mind that no one has ever succeeded by opposing development,” the Chief Minister said.

“Development is our identity. However, opposition parties are playing politics on every issue and opposing developmental activities. They had opposed projects including the Shree Mandir Prikrama project. People of the state are aware of it. The coming decade will belong to Odisha. This decade will be a golden era for the youth of the state as the government is placing emphasis on employment and skill development. We will bring a Youth budget in the state. Odisha is the first state in India to present a separate agriculture Budget,” said CM Patnaik.