TPNODL Prioritizes Safety: Fences 2,229 Transformers, Removes 1,623 from Schools

Balasore: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha has always prioritized Safety in its endeavor to provide reliable and uninterrupted power supply in its area of operation across multiple districts in North Odisha. Along with taking care of safety of its employees deployed on ground, the company has immensely focused on ensuring safety of the General public and cattle. In line with it TPNODL has spotted unsafe transformers in its area of operation and has constructed proper boundary walls around these.

671 such unfenced transformers in Balasore district have been properly fenced by TPNODL in the last 3 years. In Baripada district boundary walls have been constructed around 486 unfenced transformers and proper fencing have been ensured around 390 transformers in Bhadrak district, 306 transformers in Keonjhar district and 376 transformers in Jajpur district. In total 2229 unfenced and unsafe transformers have been provided with firm boundary walls by TPNODL upholding its safety first culture. Apart from these the company has managed to shift electricity transformers from the premises of more than 1623 schools and Anganwadi centers which were raising safety concerns for students.

Realizing the precious value of each life TPNODL has urged its customers and employees to adhere to the safety first approach avoiding any sort of risky or unsafe activities. It has provided toll free numbers 1800-345-6718 or 1912 to its customers to inform about unfenced transformers at their respective locations sothat due actions could be taken by TPNODL to mitigate the safety risks.