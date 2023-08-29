TPNODL Celebrated Su-Raksha Bandhan

BALASORE:- To strengthen the culture of belongingness, brotherhood and concern for Safety of each other,TPNODL has celebrated the Raksha Bandhan as Su-Raksha Bandhan across all its offices/locations in Northern Odisha this year. The core theme of Su-Raksha Bandhan was to be united, to care and support each other, to protect others from unsafe situations and to ensure no harm to near and dear ones, amongst all the employees of the company. All helpers, Linemen, Junior Managers, Safety Officers, Project Engineers and other teams have participated in this Su-Raksha Bandhan and tied Raksha Bandhan (or a special thread/wrist band) bands to each other and taken oath to protect / safe guard themselves and each other from dangerous and Unsafe Acts while at workplace. TPNODL has also provided safety badges to all of it’s employees. The badge has been made with the theme “EVERY LIFE IS IMPORTANT” and also carrying the information for consumers i.e. for reporting any unsafe electrical activities by company employees through the WhatsApp number 9124254011 and for any type of electricity services consumer can contact, 24*7 Customer Care Number 1800-3456-718 / 1912 .



By this event the commitment of employees to make safety a lifestyle and ensure integration of safety practices in work culture. Observing safety procedures in all the jobs, bringing safety innovation in our work procedures, bringing behaviour based safety are essential for evolving a strong safety culture across company. This can only be accomplished by involving everyone in the organisation as said by Sri Bhaskar Sarkar CEO, TPNODL.