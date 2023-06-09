TPCODL takes immediate action after Kalbaisakhi storm hits Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : The Kalbaisakhi storm on 8th June caused disruptions to the electricity infrastructure in Bhubaneswar, resulting in power outages and inconvenience to the residents. TP Central Odisha Distribution Co Ltd (TPCODL) immediately mobilized its skilled workforce to restore power supply in the affected areas.

TPCODL staff worked tirelessly on a war footing to expedite the restoration process and ensured that normalcy was restored as quickly as possible.

The Company would like to assure the public that its teams are always making every effort to minimize the impact and restore power swiftly.

We recognize the importance of a reliable and resilient electricity distribution network, especially during severe weather events, and TPCODL is fully committed to upholding its responsibilities in this regard.

TPCODL remains committed to providing reliable electricity services to the communities it serves.