TPCODL responds swiftly to Kalbaishakhi storm, prioritizing power restoration efforts

Bhubaneswar : TP Central Odisha Distribution Co Ltd (TPCODL) is actively addressing the impact of the severe Kalbaishakhi storm that occurred on May 25th, resulting in heavy gusty winds and intense rains across various parts of central Odisha. The storm caused significant damage, including uprooted trees and disruptions to the power supply infrastructure, affecting a total of 6.33 lakh customers in the region.

The dedicated workforce at TPCODL has been working tirelessly around the clock to restore power supply to the affected areas. As of May 26th morning, the Company has successfully restored power to 5.26 lakh customers, and every minute more customers are being restored. TPCODL’s teams are actively working to bring back rest 107,787 customers also online as quickly as possible.

The main areas impacted by the storm include Bhubaneswar, Nimapada, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, and Dhenkanal. The damage caused by the storm has been substantial, and TPCODL’s entire team is fully engaged in the restoration efforts.

“We would like to express our deepest appreciation for the understanding, patience, and support shown by our customers during this challenging period. We assure our customers that we are prioritizing the restoration efforts with utmost diligence and utilizing all available resources. Our goal is to bring back power supply to all affected communities in the shortest possible time,” said Mr M. Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL.

TPCODL remains steadfast in our commitment to maintaining a reliable and resilient electricity distribution network, even in the face of such natural adversities.