TPCODL proudly celebrates Utkal Divas, embracing Odisha’s rich heritage and culture

Bhubaneswar, 1st April 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, proudly celebrated Utkal Divas, commemorating the rich cultural heritage and historical significance of Odisha. Utkal Divas, observed on 1st April every year, marks the formation of the Odisha state in 1936.

Odisha, renowned for its stunning architecture, vibrant art, music and dance, stands as a testament to a land steeped in tradition and history. As the sun rises over this land of temples and heritage, TPCODL acknowledges the solid foundation laid by the state’s rich heritage.

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, graced the Utkal Divas celebration, Head Office at Power House with senior management and other staff members. Colleagues from Circle, Division Sub-Division and Section Offices joined the celebration virtually.

Throughout the day, Utkal Divas was observed across various TPCODL offices. This included the Bhubaneswar Corporate Office and other Divisions, Sub-Divisions and Circle Offices.

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, highlighted Odisha’s formation, recognized its pioneers’ contributions and underscored the need to preserve the state’s identity through language and literature. He said, “Odisha’s rich tapestry of stunning architectures, history, dialects, vibrant art, music and dance is truly remarkable. As the sun rises over this land, it illuminates temples steeped in heritage. I extend my heartfelt wishes to all our customers and stakeholders for a joyous Utkal Diwas.

Utkal Divas was also joyously celebrated in various Women’s Learning Centers (WLC) and Vocational Training (VT) centers under TPCODL. Women from these centers actively participated, reflecting on the contributions of great personalities and the pivotal role of women in Odisha’s formation.

TPCODL extends its gratitude to all participants and invites everyone to join in commemorating the rich cultural tapestry and historical legacy of Odisha during future celebrations.