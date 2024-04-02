IIM Sambalpur Invites Applications for MBA for Working Professionals (2024-2026) from Delhi Campus

Sambalpur, April 1st, 2024: IIM Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions, is offering an MBA Degree Program for Working Professionals (2024-2026) from its Delhi Campus, the heart of India and close to the business, political, bureaucratic and educational hub. The Two-year degree program has been designed with an aim to foster entrepreneurial skills, innovation, and provide strategies among working professionals, strategic leaders and entrepreneurs to drive organizational growth. The last date for the submission of the online application is 15 April, 2024. The weekend classes of the program will be conducted in the blended mode with the option of obtaining a dual degree from international universities at IIM Sambalpur’s Delhi Campus at ISID, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur informed, “MBA for Working Professionals is a comprehensive programs for the working professionals who aspire to lead, transform and excel in an increasingly complex and competitive global scenario. The optional international dual-degree program is designed for professionals who would like to continue to be engaged in their respective professions and at the same time upgrade their management skills and knowledge. Participants have options to specialize in Data Science, Product Management, Entrepreneurship, Sustainability, Risk Management and other functional domains, including certifications from NSE Academy in Global Enterprise Risk Management (RIMS-CRMP) and Business Valuation Training with Prof. Aswath Damodaran.”

Eligibility :

The applicant should hold a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks. The applicant must also possess a minimum of three years of full-time managerial or professional experience after obtaining a bachelor’s degree as of the deadline for application submission. The program is open to all nationalities.

Admission Process: