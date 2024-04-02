National Power Training Institute and PTC India to Collaborate on Joint R&D for Sustainable Energy Development

National Power Training Institute (NPTI) and PTC India Ltd. have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Research & Development in the Energy Domain, with a focus on promoting sustainable development goals. The outcomes of the CoE’s Research and Development endeavours will be disseminated to the power sector through Training and Capacity building. Under the MoU, NPTI and PTC India Limited will collaborate to undertake research, development, and knowledge sharing through the CoE.

The MoU was signed in the office of Ministry of Power, New Delhi, on 28th March, 2024 by Director General, NPTI, Dr. Tripta Thakur and by Senior Vice President (HR), PTC India Ltd., Ms. Koel Singhal on behalf of CMD, PTC India Ltd., Dr. Rajib K Mishra; in the presence of Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India, Shri Pankaj Agarwal.