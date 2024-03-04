TPCODL Prepares for Summer 2024: Ensuring Uninterrupted Power Supply Amid Rising Demand

Bhubaneswar, March 03, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, is gearing up to meet the rising demand for electricity as temperatures soar in the upcoming summer of 2024. With an anticipated peak demand of 2329 MW, TPCODL has taken proactive steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers in the region.

To bolster its infrastructure and technological capabilities, TPCODL has established a Centralised Power System Control Centre (CPSCC) in Bhubaneswar. This centre serves as the hub for real-time monitoring of the entire distribution network. Through the use of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Advanced Distribution Management System, TPCODL can effectively monitor substations and networks, with plans to gradually automate remaining substations. The 24×7 Power System Control Centre (PSCC) oversees and monitors 33kV feeders, PSS and 11kV feeders to ensure smooth operation. Backup power provisions have been made to maintain operational continuity and the PSCC is equipped with dedicated communication channels.

TPCODL has also focused on enhancing safety measures by converting unsafe locations to safe ones and refurbishing direct substations. Extensive maintenance has been conducted on primary substations, feeder lines and distribution substations to improve operational efficiency and reliability.

TPCODL has expanded its outreach by providing outage information in multiple languages through social media channels and has established 862 Fuse Call Centres to efficiently address fuse call complaints through the FCC 2.0 mobile application. Moreover, subdivision-wise night breakdown teams have been deployed to promptly address 33KV & 11KV breakdowns. The company has increased the number of call centre agents during peak hours and night time to handle No Current complaints efficiently.

Customer service and safety are paramount for TPCODL. The company has deployed more than 8500 dedicated personnel to promptly address outages and implemented measures such as SMS alerts and call-back options during peak hours. Safety training programs and provision of personal protective equipment are in place to ensure employee well-being including our Business Associate workforce.

To enhance operational efficiency, Kalabaisakhi efficient arrangements are in place for deploying additional manpower, vehicles, pole masters, tree pruners, Aska Lights etc to ensure faster response. Measures such as augmentation of conductors along with installation of sectionalisers, auto-recloses and fault passage indicators have been implemented to enhance the reliability of critical feeders serving essential facilities such as hospitals, CHC, PHC and RWSS points. Six Mobile Distribution Substations are stationed across five circles of TPCODL to address emergency requirements, complemented by the establishment of 16 division wise stores alongside the existing five main stores with availability of DTs, poles, conductors in sufficient quantity.

In terms of load forecasting, TPCODL utilizes historical data to predict peak demands, ensuring efficient and cost-effective power delivery to consumers

Summer Peak Demand Trends in TPCODL’s Area:

2024-25 (expected): 2329 MW

2023-24: 2025 MW

2022-23: 1764 MW

This year along with new 33 KV feeders and 11 KV feeders, 226 MVA PTR capacity have been added in the network with a total network capacity of 5097 MVA.

Mr. Arvind Singh, Chief Executive Officer of TPCODL, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing reliable power supply. He stated, “Customer service is our top priority at TPCODL. We have implemented measures to prevent power outages and are working diligently to ensure our customers have a reliable power supply during the summer. We remain dedicated to serving our customers throughout the season.”

With a focus on technological innovation, network enhancement, customer service and safety, TPCODL is prepared to meet the challenges of the upcoming summer season and provide uninterrupted power supply to communities across Odisha.