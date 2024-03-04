Tata Steel units in Odisha pay homage to J N Tata on his 185th Birth Anniversary

Bhubaneswar, March 3, 2024: Tata Steel today paid homage to its Founder, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, also regarded as the legendary ‘Father of Indian Industry’, on his 185th Birth Anniversary. Celebrated as Founder’s Day, the flagship event happens every year on March 3rd to pay tribute to the founder’s vision of an industrial future with community welfare at its core. The theme of this year’s celebrations is “Technology for people & planet”.

Tata Steel’s operations spread across Odisha observed the day with fervour and gaiety. In Bhubaneswar, homage was paid at the offices of the Chief Resident Executive, Tata Steel, Tata Steel Technical Service Limited group companies including Bhubaneswar Power Pvt Ltd and Subarnrekha Port Pvt Ltd. The officials and cadets of the Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance centre (ONTHHPC) at Kalinga stadium also paid rich tribute to the visionary leader. Similarly, celebrations took place at various Tata Steel offices and locations including Kalinganagar, Meramandali, and Raw Materials locations in Odisha.

Tata Steel Kalinganagar, in Jajpur district, organized various programs including a 5 km run, inter-colony football tournaments and a march past to mark the celebration. Homage was also paid by the senior leadership. Similarly homage was also paid to the Founder by employees of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited.

In Dhenkanal, Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM), along with the homage paid, conducted a series of activities including friendly cricket, volleyball, basketball matches and a volleyball tournament at Mangalpur Grampanchayat near the plant.

In Joda, the Ore Mines and Quarries (OMU) Division’s Joda Unit celebrated the birth anniversary. The Chief of Tata Steel Joda led the homage alongside other leaders and employees from various units. Besides homage was also paid in Ferro Alloys Plant in Joda, Manganese Group of Mines, NINL mines and other units of the company.

At Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) in Bhubaneswar, Sukinda and other locations, homage was paid to the visionary industrialist. Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited at its Gopalpur office paid homage and Tata Steel Foundation organised conducted a beach cleaning program in tribute to J N Tata in Goplapur.