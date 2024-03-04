Tata Steel Kalinganagar celebrates 185th Birth Anniversary of J N Tata

Kalinganagar, March 03, 2024: Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) celebrated the Company’s Founder’s Day on Sunday at its plant in Jajpur district of Odisha, marking the 185th Birth Anniversary of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

The day started with a 5-km run organised by the Engineering & Projects team. More than 300 employees of various vendor partners participated in the run that was flagged off from the Green Transport Logistic Park. This was followed by a parade by Tata Steel employees that started from the Project Office and culminated at TSK Centre where Tata Steel Kalinganagar senior leadership along Union officials and other employees paid tribute to the Company’s Founder, J N Tata.

As part of the celebrations, a friendly football match along with several other sporting events for members of Tata Parivar, employee and their family members were organised at the Rehabilitation colonies and Company’s housing colonies earlier in the week. An eye check-up camp was also organised by Tata Steel Foundation at Green Transport Park earlier in the week, which benefitted 283 drivers of various vendor partners engaged in the plant.

At NINL the day was celebrated with homage to JN Tata by the senior leadership of the company, on the occasion a quiz competition was also organized on the life of JN Tata for employee children at the NINL township.

Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata (March 3, 1839 – May 19, 1904), the Founder of the Tata group, is considered the ‘Father of Indian Industry’. His vision inspired the steel and power industry in India, set the foundation for technical education, and catapulted the country to the ranks of industrialised nations.