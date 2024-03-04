Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sells 4,58,711 units in February’24

Gurugram, 01 March 2024: Continuing the year with its massive double-digit growth, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its overall sales for the month of February 2024.

During the month, the company’s dispatches stood at 4,58,711 units, registering a healthy 86% YoY growth. This includes domestic sales of 4,13,967 units and 44,744 units exports. The domestic sales for the month registered a strong 82% YoY growth while the exports grew a massive 122% over the same period of last year.

Key Highlights of February 2024:

Ø Corporate: Honda group of companies in India, comprising Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), Honda Power Pack Energy India (HEID), Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) & HIPP (Honda India Power Products participated in the first-ever Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 where HMSI showcased its first flex-fuel powered motorcycle, tailored specifically for the Indian market.

Ø BigWing Network Expansion: Elevating the #GoRidin spirit, HMSI inaugurated BigWing in Darbhanga (Bihar).

Ø Road Safety: Expanding road safety awareness in India, HMSI conducted awareness campaigns in 10 cities across India – Bikaner (Rajasthan), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Khammam (Telangana), Bidar (Karnataka), Bhuj (Gujarat), Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir) Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) & Velha Goa (Goa). The company also celebrated the 5th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

Ø CSR: Honda India Foundation (HIF) along with the Manipur State Rural Livelihood Mission and Visan Foundation launched “Project Buniyaad – Aathmanirbharta Ka Aadhar” aiming at providing employment to the youth from the marginal sections of the society. HIF also organised the Valedictory Ceremony under Project Pragati (One Step towards Growth) Training Completion of GDA (General Duty Assistant) in Raipur (Chhattisgarh) along with 5 cities in Madhya Pradesh (Gwalior Rewa, Indore, Jabalpur and Satna) and 9 cities in Uttar Pradesh (Agra, Aligarh Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Deoria, Jaunpur, Kanpur and Moradabad). Additionally, as a part of Health Care initiatives of Honda India Foundation, a “Health Mela” was organised in collaboration with Impact Guru Foundation, Rotary International, District Administration, and Deepalaya NGO in Manesar (Haryana).

Ø Motorsports: Celebrating 30 years of collaboration and partnership between Honda HRC and Repsol, Joan Mir and Luca Marini unveiled their striking 2024 Repsol Honda Team RC213V machines at the Warner Music Station in Madrid.