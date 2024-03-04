Godrej Industries Limited (Chemicals) Features In The CDP Climate Change Leadership Index

Mumbai, 3rd March, 2024: Godrej Industries Limited (Chemicals) have been ranked on the leadership index in the CDP’s Climate Disclosure Index 2023. Besides the public disclosure of our targets, strong governance structure, risk management strategies and measures implemented to mitigate the impacts of climate change we scored higher on our scope 3 emissions and climate change opportunities disclosure that helped us in scoring “A-” in Climate Change disclosures.

CDP is a global non-profit environmental disclosure platform. Over 23,000 companies representing US $67 trillion in market capitalization, disclosed their environmental performance data to CDP in 2023. The information provided by companies is independently assessed using CDP’s best-in-class scoring methodology.

Godrej Industries Limited (Chemicals) is one of the few Indian companies who have made it to the leadership index. We have taken several initiatives in the past few years towards achieving our environmental sustainability targets. Some of the key initiatives we have taken during last fiscal year on the climate change front which helped us rank on the leadership index are:

Complete mapping and monitoring of Scope 3 emissions Over 68% of energy from renewables Reduced specific emissions per tonne of product by 66% from FY12

Besides Climate Change, we also submitted Water Security and Forests disclosers. We scored “B” in water security and “B-” in forests which is higher than Asia average and Chemicals sector average score of “C” in both disclosures.

Mr. Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej Industries Limited said “We are delighted that Godrej Industries Limited (Chemicals) has received excellent ratings from CDP. As we grow globally, leaving a smaller footprint of our products will make a big difference in fighting climate change. This recognition of our efforts further encourages us to continue making progress in our sustainability journey.”

Vishal Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Industries Limited says, “Our ethos is rooted in improvement, ensuring that our growth is linked to sustainable practices. The way we run and do business is as important as why we do business. This recognition underscores our belief that people, planet, and profit can be simultaneously served by thoughtful sustainable strategies. Thanks to our teams we are constantly strengthening our environmental performance and we will work consistently on improving and setting industry benchmarks.”