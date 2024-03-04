Nepali Congress likely withdrawing from the current coalition; PM Prachanda solicits UML support for new alliance

Kathmandu: Nepali Congress likely withdrawing from the current coalition. NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba has conveyed to his aides within the party his contemplation of recalling all ministers representing the party from the government or withdrawing from the current coalition.

As mistrust and tensions deepen between ruling Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the likelihood of a new political alliance is rapidly gaining traction. The emerging coalition is anticipated to involve the Maoist Center, CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

Prachanda, leader of the Maoist Center with just 32 members in parliament will continue to lead the government backed by the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist, which has 79 members in the 275-member House of Representatives.

RSP President Lamichhane is slated to assume the role of Home Minister, along with the portfolio of Deputy Prime Minister, while Dahal will continue as Prime Minister. Additionally, UML is expected to secure the position of National Assembly Speaker. The agreement also foresees the resolution of points of contention in the Bill on Transitional Justice.