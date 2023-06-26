TPCODL observes National Electrical Safety Week

Bhubaneswar : TPCODL is celebrating the National Electrical Safety Week from June 26 across all its offices and major divisions- Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Puri, Dhenkanal and Paradip in Central Odisha. The National Electrical Safety Week started with the celebrations across multiple locations and will continue till 2nd July 2023.

With the theme ‘Electrical Safety, Don’t Compromise, Be Wise’, the main objective of celebrating the National Electrical Safety Week is to promote a culture of safety and Zero Harm. All employees including field staff and business associates are being sensitized about safety measures that must be undertaken at all times through safety sessions and trainings.

This week marks the commitment of employees to make safety a lifestyle and ensure integration of safety practices in work culture.