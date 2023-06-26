IFFCO Extend Its Hands Ofcooperation For High School Transformation Programme In Jagatsinghpur District

Paradeep: The High School Transformation programme under 5T initiative of Govt. of Odisha has played a pivotal role in transforming educational sphere in Odisha imparting quality education to the students. In order to support the above said noble cause, IFFCO Paradeep Unit has extended its support to improve the educational standard of 10 Nos. school of Jagatsinghpur district. IFFCO gave an amount of Rs.33.35 lakhs to the Collector & District Magistrate, Jagatsinghpur.

The above funds will be utilised to upgrade with smart classrooms, e-libraries, science labs, and other necessary infrastructure. The Director of IFFCO Paradeep, Shri K.J. Patel and the Assistant Manager (Administration) , Shri Prasanna Kumar Beura, handed over a cheque to the District Collector, Mrs Parul Patawari, IAS on 26/06/2023. IFFCO Paradeep has set a high standard for contributing to human society.