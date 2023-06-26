Tata Capital onboards 340+ Management Trainees in FY23

Mumbai: Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, recently recruited over 340 management trainees under its Management Trainee Program 2023. The trainees were hired from IIMs and Top Business Schools of India. In total, the company recruited management trainees from across 50 campuses in the country.

The company believes in giving challenging opportunities to the management trainees. They have been offered roles across functions such as sales, Credit, Collections, Risk, Finance, HR, Data Science and Technology.

Through its annual Management Trainee Program, Tata Capital offers fresh MBAs an opportunity to gain exposure across a wide range of financial products and functions. Tata Capital continues to be a driving force in empowering young professionals and shaping the future of the financial services sector, staying true to its commitment to excellence, diversity, and innovation.

Avijit Bhattacharya, Chief Human Resources Officer, Tata Capital said, “We see our Management Trainee Program as a means to induct high quality talent and immerse them in the Tata culture. We will continue to invest in developing their critical skills, thereby creating our leadership pipeline for the future.”