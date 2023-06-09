TPCODL introduces E-Bikes for its project team as a clean and green energy Initiative

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha for power distribution, launched an eco-friendly initiative to celebrate World Environment Month. As part of its commitment to supporting the clean energy movement in India, TPCODL introduced E-Bikes. The launch event took place on Tuesday, June 6th, at TPCODL Corporate Office, Power House Square, Bhubaneswar. Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL, inaugurated the initiative by handing over one E-Bike each to 15 project team members, facilitating convenient site monitoring work.

The introduction of E-Bikes is a significant milestone in TPCODL’s long-term vision of achieving zero carbon emissions. India, being the second-largest market in the world with a population of 1.35 billion, necessitates the adoption of clean energy solutions to combat rising pollution levels. The government has already initiated measures to promote the use of electric vehicles and TPCODL’s introduction of E-Bikes exemplifies its commitment to this movement, aligning with the theme of World Environment Month.

E-Bikes offer numerous advantages. They result in substantial cost savings on running and maintenance expenses, as they require fewer parts and eliminate the need for oil changes. These eco-friendly vehicles reduce CO2 emissions, thereby improving air quality and minimizing harm to the environment. Moreover, E-Bikes provide an enjoyable driving experience while reducing driving fatigue and stress, with the added convenience of easy charging. By purchasing or leasing E-Bikes, users can also benefit from tax incentives, making them an even more appealing choice for environmentally conscious individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL said: “Electric vehicles symbolize the future, and TPCODL is dedicated to being an active participant in this transformative movement. By introducing E-Bikes during World Environment Month, we aim to strengthen our environmental consciousness and bring us closer to our goal of achieving zero carbon emissions. This sustainable initiative exemplifies TPCODL’s long-term vision of preserving our environment, ensuring its cleanliness and fostering a greener future.”

The E-Bikes initiative is a significant contribution to India’s drive for clean energy and serves as an example for other companies to follow. TPCODL is prepared to embrace the electric future and contribute to a greener tomorrow, celebrating World Environment Day and continuing their efforts throughout World Environment Month and beyond.