TPCODL implements One Time Settlement Scheme (OTS) for customers

Bhubaneshwar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), has implemented One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme approved by Hon’ble Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) to provide relief to customers for payment of the past outstanding arrears. This unique scheme provides up to a 30% rebate on electricity arrears outstanding as on 31st May 2020.



All Low Tension consumers having long term accumulated electricity bill arrears can now avail up to 30% one-time rebate on the past arrear principal amount and 80% additional rebate on the delayed payment surcharge (DPS), whereas all HT/EHT consumers can avail upto 60% rebate on the delayed payment surcharge.



Customers having long term accumulated electricity bill arrears now can immediately register through TPCODL Customer Care Centres, Sub Divisional/ Divisional/ Section Office or by dialling up the toll free numbers 1912 / 1800-345-7122. Customers can also register through WhatsApp on 9124998729. TPCODL’s Gaan Chala Camps are also facilitating the registration process.



The OTS scheme is a golden opportunity for customers having long term accumulated electricity bills. As the scheme is open for a limited period only, consumers with long pending accumulated bills must register themselves immediately to avail the lucrative benefit offered under the scheme.