TPCODL Empowers Lives through Successful Blood Donation Camps

Bhubaneswar, May 30, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, organized multiple blood donation camps across its operational areas under the #MissionJeevan program. These camps highlight TPCODL’s and its volunteers’ commitment to community service and empathy.

Despite the scorching heat, volunteers turned out in large numbers, making each event a noteworthy success. Their participation is a powerful testament to the collective spirit and dedication toward saving lives.

On #WorldThalassemiaDay, TPCODL held a major blood donation camp at the Puri Electrical Division in collaboration with the Odisha Blood Center and the District Headquarters Hospital, Puri. Employees eagerly participated, reaffirming their dedication to community welfare.

Additionally, a camp was held at the Nayagarh Electrical Division in association with the Nayagarh District Blood Bank. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Ramakant Panda, Chief District Medical & Health Officer, and Dr. Ajay Kumar Bahinipati, District Medical Officer of Nayagarh District. Their presence and support were instrumental in the camp’s success.

TPCODL also teamed up with the Indian Red Cross Society to host blood donation camps at the Salepur and Cuttack Electrical Divisions. Despite the sweltering heat, the team’s enthusiasm and participation were commendable. Similarly, Marshaghai saw active participation from employees, reflecting their commitment to community service. Another camp was organized at the Nimapada division, where staff members braved the high summer temperatures to donate blood, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to the cause.

The response to the Blood donation initiative was overwhelming, with 36 donors at Marshaghai, 50 donors at Salepur on, 45 donors at CDD-1, 62 donors at Nimapada, 52 donors at Puri and 62 donors at Nayagarh, totalling 307 donors.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO of TPCODL, said, “We are immensely proud of our team’s unwavering commitment to the community. The overwhelming participation in our blood donation camps, despite the challenging weather, reflects our employees’ dedication to saving lives and supporting those in need. Each drop of blood donated is a testament to our collective spirit of compassion and service.”