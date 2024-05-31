Vi signs a strategic partnership with Netflix

Leading telecom operator Vi, today announced its partnership with the global streaming service provider – Netflix, further strengthening its entertainment offerings for its customers. With this partnership, Vi users will be able to enjoy world-class entertainment with the best streaming experience on any device of their choice – mobile, television or tablet. Vi has currently introduced Netflix offering for its prepaid customers and will soon be launching Netflix bundled postpaid plans too.

Home to an incredible variety of local and global stories like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Amar Singh Chamkila, The Great Indian Kapil Show, Laapataa Ladies, Animal, Fighter, Dunki, Squid Game, Bridgerton, Mamla Legal Hai to name a few, Netflix in India recently announced its power-packed 2024 lineup, offering a wide range of films and series for the audience.

Vi has introduced two new Unlimited prepaid packs offering unlimited calls & data bundled with Netflix Basic subscription that will allow users to watch Netflix on mobile as well as TV.

Elements Proposition 1* Proposition 2 MRP 998 1399 Validity 70 84 Data 1.5GB/day 2.5GB/day SMS 100 SMS/day 100 SMS/day Voice Unlimited Unlimited OTT Benefits Netflix Basic (TV or Mob) Netflix Basic (TV or Mob)

*Customers in Mumbai and Gujarat can get the 70 days validity offer for Rs 1099

Today, Vi is the only telecom operator to offer a Netflix Basic proposition at an attractive price point of less than Rs. 1000 bundled with a prepaid plan. Apart from the above-mentioned benefits, Vi users recharging with the 84 days validity product, will also get flagship Hero proposition benefits such as Data Delight, Night Binge and Weekend Data Roll-over.

Vi will soon launch its postpaid offerings with Netflix.