TPCODL celebrates women empowerment through ‘ABHA SHAKTI’ initiative

Bhubaneswar, February 27, 2024: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has continually prioritized the empowerment of women. Recognizing the pivotal role that women play in transforming societies, TPCODL has been actively committed to enhancing the lives of women and by engaging them in various theme-based activities. One such initiative is the engagement of Women Self-Help Groups (WSHGs) known as ‘ABHA SHAKTI’ for Billing and Collection activities. Through this collaboration, women have not only found economic independence but have also carved a niche for themselves in their communities.

To celebrate and acknowledge the significant contributions of ABHA SHAKTI members, TPCODL organized the Annual ABHA SHAKTI meet across Angul, Nayagarh and Balugaon Electrical Divisions. The events witnessed participation of over 525 ABHA SHAKTI members, where the best performers were honoured for their dedication and diligence.

These WSHGs, working closely with their respective Divisions, play a crucial role in billing and collection activities, effectively coordinating with the Division Team. The efforts and achievements of ABHA SHAKTI members were appreciated by the senior management of TPCODL during the events held in Angul, Nayagarh and Balugaon.

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPCODL, expressed his thoughts stating, “Empowering women is not just a mission but our responsibility. Through our collaboration with Women Self-Help Groups, we aim to facilitate economic empowerment and social inclusion. Their dedication and hard work is commendable and we are committed to further support their growth and development.”

TPCODL’s partnership with Women Self-Help Groups exemplifies its commitment to fostering inclusive growth and gender equality in the communities. By providing opportunities for women to participate in essential activities like billing and collection, TPCODL continues to pave the way for a more equitable society.