TPWODL Organised Business Associates Meet at Sambalpur

By Odisha Diary bureau

Burla/ Sambalpur, 26.02.22: TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) organized Business Associates meet. Suppliers and manufactures from all over India including that of  the enterprises registered with Odisha MSME on 21st Feb 2024 at Hotel Grand Siba, Sambalpur to  strengthen the relationship, build a long-term partnership and establish flawless supply chain  ecosystem between TPWODL and Business Associates. 

The event was graced by CFO, Chief-Contracts & Stores, Chief-Operation, & other Chief of Functions  of the company. The welcome address was delivered by Mr Rahul Kumar, Chief- Contracts & Stores  followed by speeches from leadership team. Chief Contracts & Stores stressed upon the Quality,  Ethics, On time delivery of services, Knowledge sharing, Competitive price and long-term partnership.  He also encouraged Business Associates to set up manufacturing units of common items like  Transformers, Cables, Conductors, Poles, Meters, Meter boxes etc in Odisha with an assured business  in the days to come. The Business Associates welcomed the remarks of Mr. Satish Kumar – CFO, for  implementation of SIGITEK software for online submission of invoices which will provide transparent  information about the processing of the invoices & on-time payment release to Business Associates.  

This event was also witnessed by Heads and Manager of different functions & they made presentations.  Projects, Engineering, Quality, Automation, Safety functions also shared their expectations from Business Associates for active participation with TPWODL and stressed upon to improve the Product  quality, Delivery timeline and Safety at their workplace.  

The Business Associates acknowledged and praised the Stores function for continuous support, help  and cooperation provided during delivery of materials. They were delighted and thankful to Mr. Rahul  Kumar, Chief- Contracts & Stores for providing such platform for free and open discussions. At the  end Vote of thanks to all participants were offered by Mr. Sambit Kumar Sahoo, Head-Procurement. 

