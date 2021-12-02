TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd. Prepares for the Possible Cyclone ‘Jawad’

Berhampur :As perthe Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), alow pressure area is being formed in South Andaman sea which will intensify into depression and is likely to form a cyclone on December 3rd. The system will move northwestwards and reach north Andhra-Pradesh-Odisha coast around December 4th morning.TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPSODL)has a detailed Business Continuity and Disaster Management Plan (BCDMP)in place for dealing with this cyclone.

The BCDMP entails categories of disasters based on the severity along with a corresponding action plan,a Disaster Management Structure to systematically receive alerts, examine them, send pre disaster alerts and devisea mechanism to invoke and revoke BCDMP.A mock drill for checking the response of the plan is also being conducted.TPSODL is always in a state of readiness to respond to any contingencies and is all set to fulfill customers’ requirements for power supply.

Understanding the need of the hour, TPSODL has formed special teams to ensure24x7power supply to all emergency services. Dedicated quick response teams have been strategically placed at various locations across the licensed areas. One can call Power System Control Centre(PSCC) at 9437484868 or our 24×7 call centre toll free number 1912 / 18003456797 for any emergency service.

As a safety measure, TPSODL requests everyone in the affected areas not to do the following:

• Do not touch any wires or plumbing inside a building during lightning strikes as telephone lines/metal pipes can conduct electricity

• Do not take shelter beneath tree/any temporary structure in case of heavy wind, thunderstorm and downpour

• Do not touch any Electrical installations with wet hands or without using hand gloves, safety shoes or insulated platform

• Do not allow children to play near storm drains after rainfall

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, TPSODL said, “In view of IMD’s prediction about cyclone Jawad, our team at TPSODL has proactively taken all precautionary measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply during such difficult times. We will undertake every possible step to ensure that our customers face minimal electricity issues. We are in touch with the government agencies and disaster management teams to prevent any damage. We appeal to the public in Odisha to adhere to the necessary safety measures in order to avoid any mishaps during this cyclone.”

The company has also carried out all the preventive maintenance of equipment at both distribution as well as consumer sub-stations. Adequate stock of essential spare parts, tools and equipment including transformers, switchgears, etc. has been ensured to minimize the restoration time towards power interruptions. Special teams will be operative for making the power supply to all emergency services.

